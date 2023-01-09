Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Professor and Assistant Professor. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from January 20 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 vacancies, of which 36 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor and 25 are for the post of Professor.

Candidates should be upto 66 years as on August 1, 2022. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 25 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.