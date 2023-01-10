Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Group-I Services Preliminary Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections from January 11 to 13, 2023. Th candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge. The screening test for the posts of Group-I Services was conducted on January 8, 2023. The Screening test consisted of Paper-I General Studies and Paper-II General Aptitude.

The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Keys and Objections” Click on Group 1 answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to General Studies (GS-1G-100) answer key.

Direct link to General Aptitude (GS-1G-101) answer key.

