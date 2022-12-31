APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 released at psc.ap.gov.in
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 today, December 31. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.
The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on January 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 to 4.00 PM (PaperII) at 18 district centres in AP.
The district-wise venue list for the conduct of the screening test has also been released. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.
Here’s APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 notice.
Steps to download Group 1 hall ticket 2022
- Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Hall Tickets for the Notification No.28/2022 Group-I Services are available for download”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.