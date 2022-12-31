Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 today, December 31. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on January 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 to 4.00 PM (PaperII) at 18 district centres in AP.

The district-wise venue list for the conduct of the screening test has also been released. The APPSC Group 1 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

Here’s APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 notice.

Steps to download Group 1 hall ticket 2022



Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Hall Tickets for the Notification No.28/2022 Group-I Services are available for download”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.