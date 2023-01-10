Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has preponed the certificate verification date of the Junior Laboratory Assistant examination 2022. As per the new schedule, the CV will now be held in Commission’s office at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar on January 17 instead of January 18.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their admission letter from the official website ossc.gov.in from January 12 onwards.

Steps to download the admission letter

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Junior Laboratory Assistant -2022 admission letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admission letter Take a printout for future reference

