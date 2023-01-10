The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will close the application window for the post of Accounts Officer today, January 10, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies of Accounts Officers. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of February 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Proper knowledge in Devanagari script. Cost accountant examination from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. More details in the notification.

Here’s UPPCL Accounts Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for UPPCL AO posts

Visit the official website upenergy.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results” Click on the apply link against Accounts Officer posts Register and apply for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form Download copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Accounts Officer posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.