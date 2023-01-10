Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Women and Child Welfare Officers exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in. Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from January 11 to 15 upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC CDPO exam was conducted on January 3, 2023, through online mode i.e., Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT).

Here’s CDPO answer key notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CDPO answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the answer key.

The TSPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 23 Women and Child Welfare Officer (Including Child Development Project Officer, ICDS, Additional Child Development Project Officer, ICDS and Manager of Warehouse) In Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana.

