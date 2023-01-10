The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Intermediate and Final exams November 2022 session. Candidates can check their results online at the official website icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam was held between November 2 and 17 and CA Final exam was from November 1 to 16, 2022.

To access the result online, students shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number at the result link on the official website.

Here’s ICAI CA results 2022 notice.

Steps to check ICAI CA result Nov 2022:

Visit official website icai.nic.in Go to ‘Important Announcements’ and click on result link Click on the result link for relevant Examination Enter your 6 Digit Roll Number and PIN/Registration No and submit The ICAI CA result scorecard will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check ICAI CA results Nov 2022.