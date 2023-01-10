Border Security Force (BSF) will soon release the admit card for the physical tests for Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic) posts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website bsf.gov.in.

The BSF RO/RM PET/PST will be conducted from January 16 onwards. The result of the written exams was announced on December 22 last year.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1312 vacancies, of which, 982 vacancies are for the post of BSF Head Constable (RO) and 330 vacancies are for the post of BSF Head Constable (RM). The selection process includes the written examination, Documentation, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Dictation & Paragraph Reading Test [for HC(RO) candidates only].

Steps to download BSF RO/RM physical admit card 2023