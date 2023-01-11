The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2023 will close the online application process todayd on the official website discoverlaw.in.

The LSAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023. LSAT is conducted for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in India. LSAT India will be offered twice in 2023 – once in January and again in June.

The registrations for the June session will conclude on May 26, 2023. Applicants can check the detailed schedule here.

Steps to apply for LSAT India 2023:

Visit the official website discoverlaw.in Click on the registration link for LSAT 2023 Create account using email and mobile number Fill the application form, pay fees Submit form and print a copy