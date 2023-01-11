Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date for Paper 2 of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE Paper 2 exam will be held on February 26, 2023.

The SSC JE Paper 1 exam 2022 was conducted on November 15 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer keys were released on November 22. The result is expected soon, based on which candidates will be shortlisted for the Paper 2 exam.

The Commission will hold an open competitive Examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Here’s SSC JE Paper 2 exam date notice.