Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the main examination can fill up the DAF-II on the official website upsconline.nic.in till January 17 upto 6.00 PM.The shortlisted candidates will be called for the Personality Test round.



“The eligible candidates shall be required to mandatorily indicate order of preferences of Zones/Cadres in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) before ending the last date i.e. 17.01.2023. Any delay in submission of DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed date will not be allowed and will lead to cancellation of the candidature for the IFoS Exam-2022. No request shall be entertained in this regard,” reads the notification.

The UPSC IFS Main 2022 was held from November 20 to 27.

Steps to fill the UPSC IFS Main DAF-II

Visit the official website upsconline.in Go to “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 [ DAF-II ] Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to login Proceed with filling the DAF-II and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IFS Main 2022 DAF-II.

