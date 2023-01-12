HPSC MO 2023 applications to begin today; 120 Medical Officer posts on offer
Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer under Advt No. 1 of 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from January 12 to February 1.
The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 posts of Medical Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana. The scale of pay is FPL-10 (Rs 56,100).
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 22 to 35 years as on February 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Graduate in Medicine and Surgery of a recognized University. Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric standard or Higher Education. (Preference shall be given to candidate having MD/I4S degree/PG Diploma recognized by MCI.)
Here’s HPSC MO recruitment 2022 notification.
Application Fee
For Male candidates of General categories, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all Female/ SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories, the fee is Rs 250.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
- O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab
- Click on the application links available against Advt No 1/2023
- Register and login to apply
- Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.