Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the candidates portal available at jam.iitg.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 12 in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The result is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2023.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in On the homepage, click on IIT JAM 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats

