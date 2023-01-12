The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can check and download their IBPS PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO Main exam 2022 was held in November last year and the result was declared on January 5. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview/personality test round. The last day to download the scorecard is February 2.

The Institute has also released a registration number-wise list of candidates provisionally selected for interviews. The interviews will be held in February. “All documents as prescribed in the advertisement or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview,” the notice said.

Here’s IBPS PO interview list.

Here’s IBPS PO Mains cut-off 2022.

Steps to download IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the view scores link for CRP PO/MT-XII Key in your Registration No / Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO Mains scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS PO Mains scorecard 2022.