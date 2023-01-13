Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Upper PCS Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31.

A total of 1,205 candidates have cleared the prelims. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are now eligible to appear for the Main exam,

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on admit card link for Combined State Upper PCS Mains exam 2021 Key in your login details and submit The UKPSC Upper PCS admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

