Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Guard Exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 22 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at 13 district centers across the state.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

Here’s UKPSC Forest Guard exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on admit card link for “Forest Guard Exam-2022”

Key in your login details and submit The UKPSC Forest Guard admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.