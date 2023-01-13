Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the official notification of the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes.

The online application forms for MP PNST 2022 will be available on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from February 15 onwards. Candidates can apply for the exam till March 1 while corrections to the form can be made till March 6.

The MPESB PNST 2022 exam will be conducted from June 8 to fill 1050 vacant seats in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s MPPEB PNST 2022 rulebook.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must be 17-28 years of age as of July 1, 2022. The upper age limit has category-specific relaxations.

Educational qualification: A Class 12 passing certificate with a science background with at least 45% marks.

Based on the scores of PNST 2022, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted for academic session 2022-23.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.