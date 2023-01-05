Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has today, January 5, started the online application process for recruitment to Group 2 (Sub Group 4) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website peb.mp.gov.in till January 19, 2023.

The last date to make changes to the application form is January 24, 2023. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2023, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Form -Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined 2022 and Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022 Start From 05/01/2023”

Click on the apply link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.