The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window today for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 or JEE Main 2023 Session 1. Registered candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 14 upto 11.50 PM.

“Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates,” reads the notification.

Here’s JEE Main 2023 correction window notice.

The JEE Main 2023 Session-1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets in the third week of January.

