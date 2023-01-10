The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2022). Candidates can check their results on the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

NTA conducted JNUEE 2022 on December 7, 8, 9 and 10 for admission to Ph.D. Programme offered at JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The provisional answer keys were released on December 18. A total of 8,856 candidates appeared for the exam.

Admissions are handled at the level of University (JNU) for all Ph.D. programs offered by them. NTA will have no role in the selection process - transfer / cancellation/ conversion of seats etc. The eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by JNU at subsequent stages of the admission process.

