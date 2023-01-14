Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Direct, Fisheries Research Investigation Officer, Junior Translation Officer, Deputy Legislative Counsel and others. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website upsconline.nic.in till February 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 111 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No “fee exemption” is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post and fill in the details Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.