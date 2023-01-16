OSSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 7540 Teacher posts at ossc.gov.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to 7540 posts of Regular Teachers for Government Secondary Schools under the S&ME Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar today, January 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7540 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- TGT Arts: 1970
- TGT PCM: 1419
- TGT CBZ: 1205
- Hindi: 1352
- Sanskrit: 723
- PET: 841
- Telugu: 06
- Urdu: 24
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.
Educational Qualification: Have passed HSC exam conducted by the board of secondary education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language subject i.e., First Second or Third language. Post wise educational qualification available in the notification.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”
- Now click on the relevant application link
- Register and proceed with application process
- Submit the form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.