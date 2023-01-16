The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 or JEE Main 2023 Session 1 soon. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 Session-1 is scheduled to be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. JEE (Main) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets in the third week of January.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.