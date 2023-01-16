The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative exam calendar for the year 2023-24. The IBPS exam calendar is available at the official website ibps.in.

According to the calendar, the preliminary exam for IBPS RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I will be held in August this year while the Main exam will be held in September. The single exam for RRB Officers Scale II & III will be held on September 10. These exams will be held for the recruitment of Officers and Office Assistants at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

On the other hand, the IBPS Clerk prelim exam will be held in August and September while the Main exam is scheduled in October. The preliminary exams for Probationary Officers and Specialist Officers will be conducted in September, October and December respectively.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course, the notice said.

Here’s IBPS exam calendar 2023-24.