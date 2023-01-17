Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the hall ticket for the Investigator Main exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The main written exam and the computer skill test are scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023. The main exam will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and the reporting time for the skill test is 2.00 PM.

“Candidates who fail to appear in any of the test on the scheduled date and time his/her candidature for the post will not be considered for the next stage i.e., certificate verification. Protocols of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing and wearing of three layer mask must be adhered to during computer skill test,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download the Admission Letter For the Post of Investigator-2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.