Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination schedule for the Investigator Mains 2022. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of a total of 125 questions for 100 marks.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Corrigendum Notice regarding Investigator-2022 and information of main written examination to be held on 22.01.2023.” The exam schedule will open on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.