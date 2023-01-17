Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the typing test schedule for the post of Junior Executive Assistant. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the typing test will be conducted on January 27. The typing test in English will be held from 10.00 AM to 10.10 AM and the test in computer application will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on JEA 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.