Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Backlog) in Health and Medical Education Department. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from January 18 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is February 16, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from February 17 to 19, 2023. The tentative date of the written examination is April 17.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 378 Medical Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2023: The applicants from PHC category should have attained the age of 42 years, whereas the upper age limit for SC/ST/ALC-IB/SLC/EWS/PSP category candidates is 43 years. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or Possession of recognised Graduate Medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the 3rd Scheduled (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from reserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.