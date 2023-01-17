JKPSC ALR/DLO 2022 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in; here’s direct link
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Legal Remembrancer (ALR)/ District Litigation Officer (DLO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The exam for the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer/ District Litigation Officer is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
- Click on “Download Admit Card for the Written Test of ALR/DLO-2022”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
