Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Legal Remembrancer (ALR)/ District Litigation Officer (DLO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam for the post of Assistant Legal Remembrancer/ District Litigation Officer is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “Download Admit Card for the Written Test of ALR/DLO-2022”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download ALR/DLO 2022 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.