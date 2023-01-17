Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of the Vice Principal recruitment exam 2022 today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Vice Principal exam 2022 was held in pen and paper-based mode on December 11 last year. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 131 Vice Principal vacancies in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Steps to check UPSC Vice Principal result 2022:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Written Result: 131 Posts of Vice Principal in Directorate of Education, GNCTD”

The UPSC Vice Principal result will appear on the screen Download and check by searching roll number

Direct link to download UPSC Vice Principal result 2022.