Union Public Service Commission has issued the official notification of the UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023. The online application process has commenced at UPSC website upsconline.nic.in and will continue till October 4 (6.00 PM).

The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2023 will be held on February 19, 2023.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total of 327 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Degree in engineering in the relevant field.

Application fee

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST/PwBD) are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

Here’s UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023 official notification.

Steps to apply for UPSC ESE 2023:

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘Registration’ and create one time profile Login and go to apply link for ESE Prelims 2023 Fill the application form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC ESE 2023.