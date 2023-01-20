Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has started accepting online applications for the posts of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till February 11.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies in the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana. The exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held in August 2023.

Vacancy Details Post Vacancies Pay scale Accounts Officer (ULB) 1 Rs 45,960- Rs.1,24,150 Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) 13 Rs 42,300- Rs.1,15,270 Senior Accountant (ULB) 64 Rs 32,810- Rs.96,890 Total 78

Here’s TSPSC AO, JAO recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a Bachelor Degree in Commerce.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TSPSC AO, JAO posts.