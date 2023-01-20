Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced it will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 in April/ May this year. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC CGL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1200+ vacancies. Earlier, the exam was due to be held in January/ February 2023.

“It is informed to all concerned that the preliminary examination for recruitment to different Group B & C state cadre posts/services advertised under the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination 2022 (CGLRE-2022) is likely to be conducted during April/ May 2023 instead of January/ February 2023, intimated earlier,” the notice said.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all updates.