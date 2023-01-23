Today, January 23, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Accountant under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university and have computer knowledge such as proficiency in the use of computer internet, e-mail, word Processing, data analysis, and presentation.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on “Accountant (ACC)” posts Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.