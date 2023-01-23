Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Librarian in Intermediate Education and Technical Education. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till February 10, 2023.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 71 Librarian vacancies which include 40 under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education and 31 under the control of the Commissioner of Technical Education. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

The TSPSC Librarian exam (Objective Type) is scheduled to be held in May/June/2023 in Hyderabad.

Here’s TSPSC Librarian notification 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate Degree in Library Science.

Fee

Each applicant must pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. However, all unemployees are exempted from payment of examination fee.

Steps to apply for TSPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Librarian posts.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.