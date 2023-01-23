Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result and cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) for the posts notified in Pay Level – 3, based on their score in 2nd stage CBT. Candidates can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

“The Document Verification (DV) will commence shortly and the schedule of DV will be published on the website. The candidates scheduled for DV will get an email and SMS to download their e-call letter from RRB Website,” reads the notification.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Level 3 result

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC Level 3 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to RRB NTPC Level 3 result.