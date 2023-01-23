The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the provisional answer key of the Preliminary written exam conducted for the post of Police Constables in the state police force. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the Preliminary answer key on or before January 25 upto 5.00 PM and send their suggestions to email id mail-slprb@ap.gov.in. The results for the Preliminary Written Test will be uploaded along with scanned copy of OMR Sheet within 2 weeks.

The Preliminary written test was conducted on January 22, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM (3 hours) at 997 test centres, across 34 towns/cities. A total of 4,58,219 candidates appeared for the examination.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website slprb.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SCT PC PWT PRELIMINARY ANSWER KEY” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.

