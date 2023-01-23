Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate/ Technician Apprentices from Degree/Diploma holders. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till March 20.

The PSPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 439 vacancies, of which 106 vacancies are for Engineering Graduate Apprentices, 36 for any degree streams and 297 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Only Punjab domicile candidates will be considered for appointment.

Age

The minimum age limit is 18 years as on April 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices: A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University. Graduates of general streams like BCom, BA, BSc, etc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government.

Here’s PSPCL Apprentice recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Process

Selection will be made based on the merit list made as per marks obtained in the degree/ diploma.

Application Process