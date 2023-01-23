PSPCL Apprentice recruitment 2023: Apply for 439 Graduate/ Technician posts, deatils here
PSPCL has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate/ Technician Apprentices from Degree/Diploma holders.
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Graduate/ Technician Apprentices from Degree/Diploma holders. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till March 20.
The PSPCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 439 vacancies, of which 106 vacancies are for Engineering Graduate Apprentices, 36 for any degree streams and 297 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Only Punjab domicile candidates will be considered for appointment.
Age
The minimum age limit is 18 years as on April 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentices: A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University. Graduates of general streams like BCom, BA, BSc, etc.
Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government.
Here’s PSPCL Apprentice recruitment 2023 notification.
Selection Process
Selection will be made based on the merit list made as per marks obtained in the degree/ diploma.
Application Process
- Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in
- Enroll yourself and login to the portal
- Apply against training seats notified by PSPCL
- Fill up the form and submit
- Take a printout for future reference