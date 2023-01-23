Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for Welfare Extention Officer 2021 Main examination. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 29 and January 30, 2023, at Bhubaneshwar in different centres. A total of 2581 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 129 vacancies of Welfare Extention Officer as Initial Appointees under the SC and ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on WEO 2021 Main admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

