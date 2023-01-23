Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website crpf.gov.in till January 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1458 posts, of which 143 vacancies are for ASI (Steno) and 1315 for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts.

The CBT exam is scheduled to be held from February 22-28. The admit card will be released on February 15.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be from 18 years to 25 years as on January 25, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the Intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent Exam from a board or university recognized by Central or State Government.

Here’s CRPF ASI, HC recruitment 2022 notification.

Exam Fee

The exam fee is Rs 100. SC/ST/Women/ESM are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for CRPF recruitment 2023

Visit the link given below Click on the Register link and create profile Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application form Download form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CRPF recruitment 2023.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through a computer-based test, skill test, PST, document verification and medical exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.