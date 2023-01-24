Today, January 24, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Horticulture Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 22 vacancies of Horticulture Officer under the control of the Director of Horticulture in the State of Telangana. The pay scale is Rs 51,320- 1,27,310.

The recruitment examination (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2023. The hall tickets can be downloaded from 7 days prior to the examination.

Here’s TSPSC Horticulture Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-44 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a Degree in Horticulture of a recognized University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission. Provided that M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialization in Horticulture would be considered for appointment if candidates having a degree in Horticulture are not available.

Fee

Application processing fee: Each applicant must pay Rs 200 and Rs 120 towards online application processing fee and examination fee, respectively.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Horticulture Officer posts.