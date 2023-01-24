Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification schedule of candidates provisionally shortlisted for Pay Level-3 posts. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted from February 6 to February 10 at the Office of the Railway Recruitment Board, Near Railway Station (Panchkula Side), Railway Colony, Chandigarh -160002.

Candidates are required to produce all original documents along with two sets of self attested photo copies of all documents at the time of DV.

“Please bring the e-call letter for document verification which can be downloaded from official website of RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in) throughlink, which will be provided in due course and the same should be produced at entry of Venue of DV,”

Steps to download the DV schedule

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC Level 3 DV schedule link The DV schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

