Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has postponed the date for the written exam of Sub-Inspector of Excise. Candidates can check the notice on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The exam for Sub Inspector of Excise was earlier scheduled to be held on February 5. However, as per the revised schedule, the TPSC Excise SI written exam will be conducted on April 30. The admit card will be available for download ten days before the exam.

The common written exam will be conducted for posts advertised under both advertisements: 07/2022 and 15/2022. The recruitment dive is being conducted for 16 posts.