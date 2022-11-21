Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the schedule of Preliminary/written/Main exams for recruitment to various posts/ services. Candidates can check the schedule available on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam for Sub Inspector of Excise will be held on February 5, 2023. The common written exam will be conducted for posts advertised under both advertisements: 07/2022 and 15/2022. The admit card will be available for download from January 27 onwards.

The TPSC Combined Competitive Main Examination for Miscellaneous posts will be held on March 19, 2023. The admit card will be uploaded on March 9.

The TSPSC Personal Assistant prelim exam will be conducted on March 26, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 50 vacancies. The admit card will be released on March 16.

Detailed programme and instruction will be uploaded on Commission’s website in due course of time.

Here’s TPSC exam calendar 2023.