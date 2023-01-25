Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) and Other Allied Services Examination - 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download the interview schedule from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 30 to February 5, 2023, in two shifts—8.00 AM and 12.00 noon.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies.

Steps to download HCS 2021 interview schedule

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on HCS 2021 interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HCS 2021 interview schedule.

Earlier, the Commission released the result of the HCS Main exam 2021. The exam was held on October 29 and November 1 at Panchkula.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.