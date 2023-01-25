The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the final exam timetables for Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) due in March and April. Students can check the TBSE board timetable 2023 at the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in.

The TBSE Madhyamik exams will be held from March 16 to April 18. The TBSE 10th Madrasa Alim exams will also be held between the same period.

The TBSE 12th board exams will be conducted from March 15 to April 19. The Madrasa Fazil Arts exams will be held between March 15 and April 5. The duration of exams will be 12 noon to 3.15 PM.

Here’s direct link to TBSE exam timetable 2023.