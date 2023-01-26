Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Investigator Main exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till January 28, 2023. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered.

The Main written exam was conducted on January 22, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Investigator 2022 answer key link Key in your login details and sumit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to download the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.