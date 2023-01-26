Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has deferred the online application deadline for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website gujcet.gseb.org till January 31, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was January 25, 2023.

GUJCET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 3, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 4.00 PM at various exam centres across the state, reports ToI.

GUJCET exam is conducted for admissions to degree engineering and pharmacy courses provided by institutions in the state of Gujarat. The exam will be conducted in offline mode.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

The Information Booklet of GUJCET 2023 and instructions for online registration is placed on the official website.

The application process consists of four stages — Basic Registration, Login, Fee Payment, and the Process of Filling the Application Form.

Exam Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 350 online.

Steps to apply for GUJCET 2023

Visit the official website gujcet.gseb.org Click on the new registration link Register and log in with the credentials Pay the applicable fee and fill up the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s GUJCET 2023 application link.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.