Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will today, January 27, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer in Group-A (Junior Branch). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3481 Medical Officers posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Have possessed MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written test to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. The exam will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours. The exam will consist of 200 MCQ carrying one mark each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.