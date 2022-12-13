Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC AAO exam 2022 will be held on December 18 (Sunday). The written exam will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 (10.00 AM to 12 noon) and Paper 2 (2.00 to 4.00 PM). The written exam will consist of two papers with objective-type MCQs carrying 100 marks each. There will be a negative marking for wrong answers.

A total of 5712 candidates have been shortlisted for the examination.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on “Download Admission Certificate & Instruction to the Candidates for the Written Examination to be held on 18.12.2022 for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer (Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 261 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer in the Odisha Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment under Advt No. 04 of 2022-23.

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of a written test and interview. The written test shall consist of three papers and to be held in Cuttack. Qualified candidates will then appear for interviews worth 150 marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.